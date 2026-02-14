Bengal SIR nears conclusion; 6.25 lakh more names flagged for deletion

The hearing phase on claims and objections to West Bengal’s draft electoral roll draws to a close at midnight on Sunday, with officials confirming that 6.25 lakh additional names have already been identified for exclusion from the final voters’ list.

The scrutiny process, however, is far from over. Verification of documents submitted during the hearings will continue for another seven days, until 21 February, meaning the number of names deemed ineligible for inclusion could rise further before the final roll is published on 28 February. The publication date had earlier been set for 14 February but was subsequently extended.

During the earlier enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), more than 58 lakh names — including deceased voters, duplicates, and those who had shifted residence — were found suitable for deletion and were not included in the draft roll released in December last year.

Sources in the office of the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) said that a majority of the 6.25 lakh additional exclusions stem from voters who failed to appear at hearing sessions despite receiving repeated notices. These cases fall largely into two categories: “unmapped” voters and those with “logical discrepancies”.