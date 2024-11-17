BJP leaders wandering in Jharkhand, no time to visit Manipur: Kalpana Soren

JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Sunday hit out at BJP and said their senior leaders have been roaming in Jharkhand but they "don't have time" to visit Manipur to see the "atrocities" being committed against tribal women there.

She also alleged that the BJP's previous double-engine government pushed the state backwards with double power.

"Senior BJP leaders have been hovering around the state, which reflects their anxiety of being away from power. They are wandering in the state but they did not visit Manipur to see the atrocities being committed against tribal women there," said Kalpana, who addressed multiple election rallies including in Pakur and Giridih.

She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wants to snatch the rights of people in Jharkhand.

"BJP’s previous double-engine in Jharkhand pushed the state backwards with double power. Thousands of schools were closed depriving children of education and around 11 lakh ration cards were cancelled in the previous BJP regime," alleged Kalpana, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.