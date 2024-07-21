BJP-led govt at Centre would not last long: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 21 July, said the BJP-led government at the Centre would not last long as it has been formed through "intimidation".

While addressing the mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC, Banerjee lauded Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was present at the programme, for his party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government at the Centre won't last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon,” she said.

While praising Akhilesh Yadav, the TMC supremo said, “The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government is continuing in power by misusing agencies and other means."