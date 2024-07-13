BJP looking at past, must focus on future: Raut on 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, 13 July, said it has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to look at the past instead of focusing on the future.

Raut was reacting to the Centre's decision to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.

Union minister Amit Shah on Friday said the day will be observed to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured the inhuman pains of the period.

Talking to PTI Videos, Raut said it has been 50 years since the Emergency, but the BJP is still looking at the past when it should focus on the future.