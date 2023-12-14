BJP minister behind backward class panel head's exit, claims Wadettiwar

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday claimed a BJP minister from Vidarbha had insulted Justice Anand Nirgude (retired) following which the latter stepped down from the post of the state Backward Class Commission's chairman.

Earlier, Congress leader Wadettiwar on Tuesday alleged that members of the state Backward Class Commission were being threatened and forced to resign.

He has also said that former judge Nirgude resigned as the panel's chairman on December 4 and the government accepted it on December 9.

In an informal chat with reporters on Thursday in Nagpur, where the state legislature's winter session is currently underway, Wadettiwar said, "A BJP minister from Vidarbha first greeted Nirgude and suggested to him to include a community into the backward class (category). Nirgude expressed his inability to carry out his instructions.".