BJP MLA’s son booked after Thar rams 5 in MP’s Shivpuri, video sparks outrage

Five people were injured after a Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, rammed into a motorcycle and pedestrians in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on the morning of Thursday, 16 April, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am near Karera, where the SUV is reported to have first struck a motorcycle carrying three men before hitting two women walking along the same stretch of road. The injured have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, officials said.

Police have registered a case under provisions relating to rash and negligent driving endangering human life and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.