BJP MLA’s son booked after Thar rams 5 in MP’s Shivpuri, video sparks outrage
Dinesh Lodhi allegedly hit bikers and pedestrians; past cases add to scrutiny as viral clip shows him blaming victims
Five people were injured after a Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, rammed into a motorcycle and pedestrians in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on the morning of Thursday, 16 April, police said.
The incident took place around 7.30 am near Karera, where the SUV is reported to have first struck a motorcycle carrying three men before hitting two women walking along the same stretch of road. The injured have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, officials said.
Police have registered a case under provisions relating to rash and negligent driving endangering human life and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.
The incident has drawn widespread criticism after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed Lodhi arguing with those injured and questioning why they did not move despite his vehicle sounding a siren.
Eyewitness accounts cited in media reports suggest the Thar bore markings associated with the MLA and allegedly did not display a standard number plate, adding to controversy over possible misuse of political influence.
Lodhi has faced legal trouble in the past as well. In 2023, he was booked in a case of alleged criminal intimidation in Gwalior following a dispute. In early 2024, he was reportedly arrested in connection with an attempted murder case after a vehicle-related incident in which an SUV allegedly hit a two-wheeler. These earlier cases have resurfaced in the wake of the latest crash, intensifying scrutiny of his conduct.
MLA Pritam Lodhi said the law should take its course and that justice must be ensured for the victims, stating that public interest comes before family.
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