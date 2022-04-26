BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asked to join probe in Delhi CM house vandalism case

In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also vandalised along with a CCTV camera.

The protest was spearheaded by the BJP's Yuva Morcha over Kejriwal's remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit community" among the saffron clans.



The BJP had been continuously demanding from the AAP government to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax free in Delhi, however, Kejriwal, turned down all such requests in the Assembly and further asked the saffron party to upload the movie on YouTube and spend the earned money on the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandits.