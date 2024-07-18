BJP MPs getting houses of poor demolished, says AAP

Kapoor said Pathak should know that not just these two MPs, but all seven MPs, have been continuously dealing with the drinking water crisis caused by the Kejriwal government's "incompetence", followed by the waterlogging crisis.

They are now working on solving the problem of the Kejriwal government not doing anything for the rehabilitation of a single slum dweller in the past 10 years.

The MPs are continuously meeting people and trying to delay the demolition of slum settlements to find a permanent solution, he added.

"A few days ago, the DDA aggressively demolished the houses of thousands of people in the Civil Lines area and the DDA officials are still going to that area and threatening people that more houses will be demolished.

"At the same time, the railway department of the central government has put up a notice to demolish thousands of slums in Loha Mandi, Budh Nagar, Inderpuri near the railway track in Brar Square before 22 July. The railway department also comes under the BJP," he charged.

Pathak asked on whose directions the railways was putting up notices to demolish those houses.

"Who is behind this? Is this happening on the instructions of Bansuri Swaraj or are the officers doing as they please? This should be investigated, and strict action should be taken against them," he said.

Pathak said these two cases should be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is behind this.

"The people of Delhi have elected the BJP MPs, so it is their responsibility to stop these actions," he said.