BJP mulling early polls as it is in panic after success of INDIA meetings: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the ruling dispensation is in panic after the success of the Opposition INDIA bloc meetings, which is why it is mulling holding the Lok Sabha elections earlier than scheduled, and has formed a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election'.

The party also said it is ready to face elections any time. The Congress reaction came a day ahead of a meeting of Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group will also hold another meeting on 5 September, ahead of the Opposition meeting.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in view of the special Parliament session from 18-22 September, the party has convened a meeting of its parliamentary strategy group at 10 Janpath, which will be followed by another meeting of "like-minded political parties".