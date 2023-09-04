Congress chief convenes meeting of newly constituted CWC on Sep 16 in Hyderabad

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of the newly constituted CWC on September 16 in Hyderabad, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Venugopal said on September 17, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held and it will include all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.

On the evening of September 17, a rally will be held near Hyderabad where the party will announce its guarantees for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, Venugopal said with general secretary Jairam Ramesh beside him.