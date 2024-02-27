Himachal: Luck alone wins BJP nominee Mahajan sole Rajya Sabha seat

BJP's Harsh Mahajan, a Congress rebel who was once known for his proximity to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, has been elected to the Rajya Sabha today, 27 February.

However, Mahajan's opponent, the Congress nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also secured 34 votes—the same as Mahajan—in the 68-member House, and so can hardly be said to have been 'defeated'!

Mahajan was eventually declared the winner through a draw of lots.

While sources rumoured cross-voting by at least six legislators of the ruling party, the three Independent legislators are believed to have voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, in an 'innovative' argument, BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur demanded Sukhu's resignation, claiming that the Congress had been reduced to a 'minority' in the Assembly following its defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls!

The Congress enjoys a comfortable majority of 40 MLAs in the 68-member House. The BJP has a strength of 25 legislators. There are three Independent legislators, comprising two BJP rebels and one from the Congress.

Three-time legislator Mahajan had left the Congress and joined the BJP just ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections