Himachal CM unveils Rs 58,444 cr budget, announces hike in MSP for milk

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented an annual budget of Rs 58,444 crore for 2024-25 with a focus on the agriculture sector, and announced an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for milk.

Presenting his second state budget, Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, hiked the MSP of cow milk from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre. Himachal is the first state to offer an MSP on milk, he said.

He said liabilities of all milk cooperative societies will be waived off and Rs 150 crore will be spent on strengthening infrastructure for milk procurement and its processing.

The CM also announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers — 10 from every panchayat — will be trained in natural farming techniques.