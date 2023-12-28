Congress brass meet Himachal unit leaders, discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy

The Congress top brass yesterday, 27 December, held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders from the party's state unit to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were present at the meeting.

The Congress high command has been holding deliberations with party leaders from different states as the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc focuses on finalising seat-sharing agreements months before the general elections.

"There are four (Lok Sabha) seats in Himachal Pradesh, and the Congress is strong on all four," Sukhu told reporters after the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge mentioned the meeting with senior leaders in Himachal, and also noted the work being put in by his colleagues in the state government to help recovery from the natural disasters this year, while the Narendra Modi government has—despite repeated requests—sent no aid from the Centre.