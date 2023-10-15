NH Exclusive: Himachal ‘ready’ to welcome tourists again, says chief minister Sukhu

Has an assessment of the damages been made and are steps being taken to prevent such disasters in future or at least minimise their impact?

Heavier than normal rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides affected water and power supply and damaged the irrigation system. After stock-taking, we decided to take temporary measures to restore systems. We did not wait for central grants to come through or aim for permanent restoration.

That is why you find there is no panic in the state, no chaos. An important reason was that people stood by the government and helped us restore systems. I am deeply thankful to them.

What is sad, however, is the behaviour of BJP leaders. They would not even utter the phrase ‘national calamity’ in the House, leave alone ‘special relief package’. BJP’s Members of Parliament from the state failed to even submit an appeal to the Union home minister urging him to help the state.

I did not expect MPs to pay anything from their savings but I did expect that BJP legislators would send a delegation to New Delhi to demand urgent aid and relief assistance. This was not the time for politics but...

What prompted you to donate Rs 51 lakh from your personal savings to the special relief fund?

I was moved by children going around collecting donations, with their gullaks (piggy banks) in their hands. I had donated Rs 19 lakh from my personal savings during the Covid pandemic as well. There was a BJP government in the state at the time. So, this was not a publicity gimmick.

I did not think much about it because as chief minister I get my salary every month and although I was left with just Rs 17,000 after donating Rs 51 lakh, I was not worried. Thousands of citizens actually donated and that is how we could mobilise Rs 200 crore from the people alone. It was historic.

We noticed reports about changes being made in the relief manual. Could you explain what they are?

There are two relief manuals, one of the central government and the other of the state. The state government manual provided for a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 (one lakh) if an entire house was destroyed and a maximum of Rs 6,500 for partial damage.

Himachal is the first state, and certainly the first hill state, to enhance the compensation from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 7,00,000. We will pay one lakh for partially damaged houses. We resolved to provide free water and electricity to the victims.

We reduced the tax on cement to just Rs 280 per bag. As many as 16,000 families will benefit, of whom 3,500 saw their houses being completely destroyed.

Additionally, for milch animals killed in the disaster, the state government has made provision for Rs 55,000 in the case of cows and buffaloes and Rs 6,500 for goats.