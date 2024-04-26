BJP not letting reserved category candidate become Delhi mayor: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 26 April, called the BJP "anti-Dalit", saying it was trying to ensure that a candidate from reserved category does not become the mayor of Delhi.

Their allegations came a day after elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that were slated for April 26 were postponed on Thursday, with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena citing "unprecedented" circumstances where the chief minister is under judicial custody and cannot discharge his constitutionally obligated functions.

The AAP had fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor of the MCD.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP through its representative LG ensured that a candidate from the Dalit community does not become the mayor. This shows the anti-Dalit face of the party."