Congress chief Kharge, AAP's Sanjay Singh discuss common manifesto for INDIA bloc

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a significant meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, lasting more than 20 minutes. The discussion focused primarily on the possible formulation of a common minimum programme within the INDIA bloc, which both parties aim to implement upon coming to power.

Addressing reporters after the meeting at Kharge’s residence in Delhi, Singh outlined the key points discussed during the interaction. "We deliberated on how all parties within the INDIA bloc could collaborate to formulate a common minimum programme. Additionally, we addressed concerns regarding the misuse of agencies against the opposition and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the Constitution," he said.

The meeting also touched upon the development of a common manifesto, with Singh expressing optimism about reaching a decision soon. "We are fully committed to supporting leaders within the INDIA bloc wherever necessary to ensure the effective implementation of our shared vision," he said.