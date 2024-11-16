BJP planning big communal clash in Karnataka by creating confusion over waqf: DK Shivakumar

Commenting on the Waqf row, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the BJP is trying to create a big communal clash in the state.

He added that Congress will expose BJP in the matter: “We will expose what happened in Karnataka during the rule of BJP,” he stated. Speaking to media on Saturday in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, commenting on BJP forming three teams to tour all districts of the state over the Waqf row, stated, “Let the BJP carry on with the tour. We will show that BJP is the culprit. You (BJP) created chaos and confusion among the minds of the public and planned for a big communal clash.”

“BJP is showing foolishness. The pahani land records were changed during the BJP’s regime and our government has identified it lately. We have documents and after elections, we will come to the media. Regarding the waqf matter, only one side of the news is covered. Our statements are left out,” he pointed out.

“Our ministers have given clarifications and the Chief Minister himself has clarified the matter. What campaign do they (BJP) want to carry out over the waqf issue? We will expose that it happened during the BJP’s time and they have done it,” Shivakumar stated.