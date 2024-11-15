MVA to take historic steps for farmers of Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is going to take historic steps for the farmers of Maharashtra by fixing Rs 7,000 per quintal plus bonus for soybean.

He also said the MVA will form a committee to fix fair price for onions and the right minimum support price (MSP) for cotton as well.

The former Congress president said for the last three elections, the BJP has been promising an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soybean but even today farmers are forced to sell the soybean grown with their hard work for Rs 3,000-4,000.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi will give our farmers their rights, fruits of hard work and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Condemning the state's ruling Mahayuti government, the Congress on Thursday had claimed that Maharashtra has purchased only 3,888 metric tonnes of soyabean while Telangana has procured nearly 25,000 metric tonnes of it, asserting that this is the difference between "those who are committed to farmer welfare and those who are committed to their own purse and power".