BJP playing politics on foodgrains: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, said that the Central BJP-led government was trying to

“Scuttle” the Anna Bhagya Scheme and playing politics on foodgrains for the poor.

The Central Government had discontinued the sale of wheat and rice from the Food Corporation of India warehouses to state governments in June.

The Siddaramaiah government plans to roll out its second guarantee, the Anna Bhagya scheme providing 10 kg foodgrains per person per month to all BPL families in the state from July 1.

"We are honestly trying to implement the Anna Bhagya Scheme by July 1 despite politics and roadblocks," the Chief Minister said on Monday.