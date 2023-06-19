Family of victims of communal violence get Rs 25 lakh in Karnataka, CM announces jobs for them

The then government did not give any compensation to the next of kin of the six victims, the Chief Minister said. "Today we are doing justice to their families. Along with that, we will investigate the case and ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime".

He said that as the then leader of the opposition, he had proposed in the Karnataka Assembly jobs and compensation to the family members of Muslims who were killed, but the BJP government did not agree to it.

"After our government came to power, we are giving compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families and 'successors' of those six people who were killed. We will give jobs to them because everyone should be looked at equally. The Government should not discriminate against people. The BJP people have discriminated against people. To rectify things, we are doing this work," Siddaramaiah explained.

He also said the government will get the cases investigated to ensure punishment to the guilty involved in the crime.

The Chief Minister also cautioned against communal clashes and moral policing in the state.