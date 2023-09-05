'BJP rattled by single term called INDIA', says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that the ruling BJP at the Centre was rattled by the term 'INDIA', and added that the opposition front will chase BJP out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin posted on X that the invitation for the G20 dinner sent out in the name of ‘President of Bharat' instead of ‘President of India’ came against the backdrop of a united opposition block.

The Chief Minister said, "After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India" for 'Bharat'."