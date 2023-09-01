INDIA bloc not for political gain, but to counter autocratic regime: Stalin
Accusing the BJP of running a despotic regime at the Centre, Stalin said PM Modi could not talk about his government's achievements and was only speaking on INDIA alliance at events
DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday urged partners of the opposition INDIA bloc to immediately hammer out a common minimum programme, asserting that it would be the face of the alliance.
Stalin said the countdown for removing the BJP from the corridors of power has begun, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming what he called the "publication (publicity) officer" for the opposition bloc.
"There are no achievements in the nine years of the BJP regime. Day by day, this government is becoming unpopular whereas the INDIA alliance is becoming popular." Addressing the opposition meet in Mumbai, Stalin said a coordination committee should be set up immediately and a CMP prepared.
"That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA bloc. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people, spelling out what we intend to do to undo the damage," he said. The alliance should identify itself with policies and ideals required to usher in democracy by "trouncing and dislodging an autocratic regime", and such ideals must head the opposition bloc, he added.
"Our first objective is to dislodge the BJP regime and install a government of secular, democratic forces at the Centre. In order to isolate the BJP, as far as possible, parties opposed to the BJP must be inducted into the alliance. I urge all the leaders to work with this in mind," Stalin said.
When the only goal is protecting Indian democracy, "there is no doubt that the BJP will be defeated". He said the alliance is marching on the path of victory. The name INDIA itself is causing "fear and fever" to the saffron party, he claimed.
In his press briefing, Stalin said the alliance's Mumbai meet has turned out to be a "turning point" as the "countdown" for the fall of the BJP government has commenced.
Though the constituents of the alliance are independent parties, they have come together to save the country, he claimed. "Do not please think that we have joined hands for political gain. In order to safeguard the dignity of the nation, secularism and social justice, all of us have joined forces. We are going to take part in a big battle (2024 Lok Sabha polls) and all of you should support us in our battle (for India) and this is my appeal," he added.
Stalin termed the opposition bloc as powerful, given that 28 parties are part of the alliance. Accusing the BJP of running a despotic regime at the Centre, Stalin said PM Modi could not talk about his government's achievements and was only speaking on INDIA alliance in events, be it government or others.
"We are now witnessing an autocratic regime so far not seen in India," he declared. Stalin, who had alleged irregularities and corruption in Central projects vis-à-vis the CAG report, said PM Modi has not come forward to comment on the matter.
"There is no respect to the Supreme Court verdict. The Election Commission does not have autonomy. The BJP regime is using the ED, CBI and Income Tax department to intimidate political rivals," he said.
