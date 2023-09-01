INDIA bloc not for political gain, but to counter autocratic regime: Stalin

In his press briefing, Stalin said the alliance's Mumbai meet has turned out to be a "turning point" as the "countdown" for the fall of the BJP government has commenced.

Though the constituents of the alliance are independent parties, they have come together to save the country, he claimed. "Do not please think that we have joined hands for political gain. In order to safeguard the dignity of the nation, secularism and social justice, all of us have joined forces. We are going to take part in a big battle (2024 Lok Sabha polls) and all of you should support us in our battle (for India) and this is my appeal," he added.

Stalin termed the opposition bloc as powerful, given that 28 parties are part of the alliance. Accusing the BJP of running a despotic regime at the Centre, Stalin said PM Modi could not talk about his government's achievements and was only speaking on INDIA alliance in events, be it government or others.

"We are now witnessing an autocratic regime so far not seen in India," he declared. Stalin, who had alleged irregularities and corruption in Central projects vis-à-vis the CAG report, said PM Modi has not come forward to comment on the matter.

"There is no respect to the Supreme Court verdict. The Election Commission does not have autonomy. The BJP regime is using the ED, CBI and Income Tax department to intimidate political rivals," he said.