Shinde–BJP target Uddhav Thackeray for associating with Congress at I.N.D.I.A. meet

As the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders got into a huddle on the evening of Thursday, 31 August, to crack a seat sharing formula, outside the venue of the meet, a poster war seemed to have broken out across the city.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), tasked with the logistics of the meet, had put up posters of the INDIA bloc with the slogan Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA (India will heal/unite, INDIA will win).

The rival party, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was not to be left behind. He came up with his own posters prominently displaying Bal Thackeray's pictures, citing him saying, “I will never allowing my Shiv Sena to become a Congress.”

Old-time Shiv Sainiks and Congress cadres laughed off those posters, saying Shinde was displaying his ignorance and should have been conversant with his own party’s history.