BJP relying on 'divisive' tactics to seek votes, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 20 April, slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of relying on "divisive tactics" to seek votes and neglecting its duty of serving the people.

At a public rally to canvass for AAP's Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the chief minister said despite being in power at the Centre for the past 10 years, the BJP was seeking votes based on religion and caste as they could not give an account of the work done.

The BJP has "failed" to deliver meaningful progress and development for the nation. Rather than addressing the pressing needs of the populace, the BJP has resorted to exploiting religious and caste identities to garner electoral support, Mann alleged.

This strategy is detrimental to the social fabric as it was exacerbating divisions and hindering genuine progress, he said.