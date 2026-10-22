'BJP, RSS, VHP ka sapna, chande ka maal apna': Cong on Ram temple donation theft

The Congress on Thursday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged theft of donations collected for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, questioning his silence and alleging that his “tacit consent” had allowed those responsible to escape accountability.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh targeted the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) over the allegations, posting on X: “BJP, RSS, VHP ka sapna, chande ka maal apna” (The dream of the BJP, RSS and VHP is to treat donation money as their own).

In a separate post in Hindi, Ramesh alleged that not only had offerings at the temple been stolen, but thousands of crores of rupees collected from citizens for its construction had also been misappropriated.

He claimed that despite repeated questions from the opposition and allegations against individuals associated with the BJP, RSS and VHP, no investigation had been completed and no action had been taken. The claims were made by the Congress and were not independently established in the statement.

Ramesh also revived questions about land transactions involving the Ram temple trust. He asked whether Ram Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari had purchased a plot from Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore at 7.10 pm on 18 March 2021, before the trust acquired the same land through Champat Rai for Rs 18.5 crore five minutes later.

“How was an 825% markup — a blatant act of plunder — allowed to happen in just five minutes?” Ramesh asked.