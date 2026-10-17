Census 2027 could become ‘Rozgar Guarantee Yojana’ for RSS-BJP workers: Cong

The Congress alleges amended Census Rules could allow RSS-BJP workers to be appointed as enumerators.

The Centre has expanded the pool of people eligible for Census 2027 duties.

The changes come amid court orders granting relief to some private-school teachers from Census duties.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre’s amendments to the Census Rules were intended to benefit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers, claiming that the changes could turn Census 2027 into a “Rozgar Guarantee Yojana” for thousands of them.

The Centre amended the Census Rules, 1990, on Friday, allowing states and Union territories to appoint teachers from aided and unaided private institutions, as well as “any other person”, as enumerators.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government’s decision to expand the pool of eligible enumerators involved “mischief”.

In a post on X, Ramesh referred to an RSS training camp held in Belgaum, Karnataka, from 10 to 12 July, which he claimed focused on Census 2027.

He also questioned the composition of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the Union Home Ministry on 26 May 2026. The committee recently invited inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country.

Ramesh alleged that the committee’s members were affiliated with the RSS ecosystem and questioned the sources from which it would receive inputs.

Linking the amended Census Rules notification of 16 October to the RSS training camp and the committee’s call for inputs on 14 October, Ramesh said the changes could further undermine the credibility of the Census.