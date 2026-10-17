Census 2027 could become ‘Rozgar Guarantee Yojana’ for RSS-BJP workers: Cong
Jairam Ramesh alleges amended rules could compromise Census, while Centre has widened eligible enumerators to include private teachers
The Congress alleges amended Census Rules could allow RSS-BJP workers to be appointed as enumerators.
The Centre has expanded the pool of people eligible for Census 2027 duties.
The changes come amid court orders granting relief to some private-school teachers from Census duties.
The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre’s amendments to the Census Rules were intended to benefit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers, claiming that the changes could turn Census 2027 into a “Rozgar Guarantee Yojana” for thousands of them.
The Centre amended the Census Rules, 1990, on Friday, allowing states and Union territories to appoint teachers from aided and unaided private institutions, as well as “any other person”, as enumerators.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government’s decision to expand the pool of eligible enumerators involved “mischief”.
In a post on X, Ramesh referred to an RSS training camp held in Belgaum, Karnataka, from 10 to 12 July, which he claimed focused on Census 2027.
He also questioned the composition of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the Union Home Ministry on 26 May 2026. The committee recently invited inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country.
Ramesh alleged that the committee’s members were affiliated with the RSS ecosystem and questioned the sources from which it would receive inputs.
Linking the amended Census Rules notification of 16 October to the RSS training camp and the committee’s call for inputs on 14 October, Ramesh said the changes could further undermine the credibility of the Census.
He alleged that the exercise could be “dangerously doctored”, drawing a parallel with the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of pursuing what he described as “diabolical designs”.
The gazette notification issued by Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan states that teachers, clerks, government officials and other persons can be appointed as census officers by state governments and Union territory administrations to carry out enumeration duties.
The amended rules cover teachers at government educational institutions and those run by local authorities, as well as aided and unaided private bodies, societies and trusts. They also include clerks and officials working for central and state governments, local authorities and establishments such as public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies and institutions.
The third category allows state governments and Union territory administrations to appoint any person they consider suitable.
The amendments come amid rulings by various high courts granting relief to teachers at aided and unaided private schools from being assigned enumeration duties during the ongoing Census process.
The allegations made by Ramesh were not accompanied by evidence in the statement establishing that the amended rules were intended to benefit RSS or BJP workers.