‘Kab tak chappan’: Jairam Ramesh’s dig at PM Modi

Referring to Patekar’s 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan, Ramesh said the word “chhappan”, which means 56 in Hindi, had acquired a different meaning in the Indian political context over the past decade.

“This self-proclaimed mindset has now been completely exposed,” he said, adding that people were now asking, “Kab tak chhappan?”

The remark was a pointed reference to Modi’s “56-inch chest” statement, popularly expressed in Hindi as chhappan inch ki chhaati. Modi made the remark in January 2014, before becoming Prime Minister, and it subsequently became a recurring political slogan associated with his image of strong leadership. Opposition parties have repeatedly invoked the phrase to question his claims and political positioning.

Released in 2004, Ab Tak Chhappan was directed by Shimit Amin and featured Patekar in the lead role of Sadhu Agashe, a police officer known for his work as an encounter specialist. The actor received widespread acclaim for his intense performance in the crime drama, which became one of the notable films of his career.

Ramesh’s statement combined a tribute to Patekar’s artistic legacy with a political attack on Modi, using the film’s title as a play on the prime minister’s earlier remark.

The Congress leader’s comments also came amid heightened Opposition criticism of the Election Commission of India over disagreements concerning decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A report published by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months, with most of the disagreements relating to decisions and orders concerning the revision of electoral rolls.

The report added to the political debate surrounding the Election Commission’s functioning and the conduct of the SIR exercise, which has drawn scrutiny from Opposition parties.

Responding to the reported objections, the Election Commission maintained that differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberations within any institution. It also asserted that its orders carried full legal sanction and were issued in accordance with established statutory procedures.

The latest exchange underscores the continuing political contest between the Congress and the BJP, with the Opposition raising questions about the government’s claims of strong leadership alongside its criticism of the Election Commission’s decisions.

With PTI inputs