Centre amends Census rules to allow private-school teachers as enumerators

Centre amends Census Rules to explicitly include teachers from aided and unaided private institutions.

Change comes amid high court orders staying or challenging the requisition of private-school staff.

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, with enumeration schedules varying across regions.

The Centre has amended the Census Rules, 1990, to explicitly allow states and Union Territories to appoint teachers from aided and unaided private institutions as enumerators for Census 2027, amid legal challenges to the deployment of such staff.

A gazette notification issued on Friday, 16 October by registrar-general of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan expands the categories of people who can be appointed as Census officers, specifying that teachers from government, local authority, aided and unaided private educational institutions, as well as societies and trusts, can be assigned enumeration duties.

The amendment comes against the backdrop of several high court orders granting relief to private-school teachers who challenged their deployment for Census work.

The notification also permits the appointment of clerks and officials from the Central and state governments, local authorities and a wide range of establishments, including public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts. State governments and Union territory administrations may also appoint any other person they consider suitable.

Punjab & Haryana High Court stays Haryana government communications

The latest legal challenge arose from a petition filed by the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the requisition and deployment of teaching staff from private unaided schools for Census duty.