Census 2027 totally perverted, intent dubious: Congress

The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the proposed Census 2027, with party general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleging that the exercise has become “totally perverted” and questioning the government’s intent and the nature of information being collected.

Ramesh said the intent behind the exercise was “very dubious” and described some of the proposed content as “worthless, superfluous and diabolical”.

His criticism came in response to a media report stating that the government’s decision to advance the Population Enumeration phase of Census 2027 in four poll-bound states, along with the introduction of several new questions in the Census schedule, has raised concerns among some former Census officials.

According to the report cited by Ramesh, the former officials have questioned whether the changes could affect the quality of the data collected. They have also raised concerns over potential links between the Census, the National Population Register (NPR) and, eventually, the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Census 2027 has got totally perverted.”

He questioned both the purpose of the exercise and the relevance of some of the information proposed to be collected.