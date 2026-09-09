Congress flags caste census questionnaire, alleges serious flaw

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its campaign for a more structured caste census, alleging that the government’s decision to use open-ended questions instead of a drop-down list in the current questionnaire is a “very serious flaw” that could undermine the entire exercise.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the format could result in different names, sub-castes and spellings being recorded for the same caste, making the data difficult to consolidate and potentially defeating the purpose of the census.

In a post on X, Ramesh said a caste census was not merely about counting communities but about ensuring social justice. He argued that accurate questions would lead to reliable data, which in turn would help determine an equitable share of resources and opportunities.

“Right kind of questions --> Right data --> Right share --> Social justice,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said the Congress had repeatedly raised concerns over the questionnaire and alleged that the government’s refusal to use a certified caste list suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the exercise to fail.