The BJP government headed by Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan is facing its first stiff test since it assumed power in 2023 in the long-deferred urban body elections scheduled in two phases on 9 and 11 September. The results are expected on 14 September. Both urban body and panchayat polls were being put off on one pretext or the other until the state government was forced to hold the election by orders of the high court.

The civic poll is seen by the BJP as a major test of the state government’s public standing and robustness of the organisation in view of recent protests in the state by Gen Z on unemployment, poor conditions of government school buildings and the government's failure to provide employment in rural areas under the rechristened MNREGA, now called Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana. A win by the BJP will enable it to shrug off mounting criticism and brush aside the threats from a resurgent Congress and an incipient Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The 20.98 crore person-days of employment generated during 2025-26 reflect a sharp decline from the 31.56 crore person-days generated in 2023-24. The decline has continued in the current year. While this has angered people in rural areas, urban youth too are upset because the promised unemployment allowances have not been paid to them for several months now.

This CJP’s School Theek Karo campaign too showed up the BJP government which will be completing three years in office in December this year in poor light. With the Gen Z voting population estimated at 18 per cent in the state, BJP has fielded 49 per cent of the party’s candidates to younger people.

The Congress, too, has fielded 41 per cent candidates who belong to Gen Z. Upset at being denied re-nomination, many of the older BJP candidates have rebelled and are contesting the election as independent candidates. Many of them have refused to withdraw from the fray despite persuasion by senior leaders, giving BJP the jitters.