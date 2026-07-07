BJP-RSS 'whitewashing' Ram Temple donation theft , public disclosure of donations needed: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to "whitewash" the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanded that details of all donations received by the temple be made public to ensure transparency.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP-RSS had "captured" the administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in an "unauthorised manner".

Gehlot reiterated the party's demand for the dissolution of the Trust, a probe supervised by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India and the disclosure of details of all donations made to the temple.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

Claiming that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had led the Ram temple movement for decades, Gehlot said recent developments had created a "sentiment of betrayal" among people.

"You have a double-engine government and then say it is mere negligence. First they said nothing had happened, then an SIT was formed, an FIR was registered and resignations followed. There are attempts to whitewash the whole issue," he alleged.

His remarks came a day after the Trust accepted the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra following the donation theft controversy. Trustee Krishna Mohan has been appointed interim general secretary.