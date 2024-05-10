Ruling BJP seeks votes in the name of God, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 10 May, alleged the ruling BJP seeks votes in the name of God instead of talking about how it will control inflation or provide employment to people.

Addressing a number of 'nukkad sabhas' in support of Congress candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Kishori Lal Sharma, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims on TV that his government did in 10 years the work that was not done in the last 70 years, the situation on the ground level is different.

Sharma is pitted against sitting Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The BJP leader had wrested the seat, which was considered a Gandhi family stronghold, from Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting Irani, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her sole intention was to defeat Rahul Gandhi.

She said, "Your MP and BJP people come at election time but do not talk about how they will control inflation, improve farming or provide employment to your children. They come to your houses and say vote for us in the name of God. Did they not do this? They are misleading you. Why not seek votes in the name of work done in 10 years?"

"We are also religious people. For all of us, God and religion are very dear, but using religion for politics is wrong," she said.

Recalling her family's association with Amethi, the Congress general secretary said the tradition of politics here was such that it was a leader's dharma to serve people and it was followed by all members of her family.