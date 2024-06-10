BJP should replace Narendra Modi, elect new leader: TMC's Sagarika Ghose

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday, 10 June, said the BJP should elect a new leader and "replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi" since he could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in spite of a campaign centred entirely on him.

Ghose, a Rajya Sabha MP, said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee switched off all the lights and sat in darkness at her home during the entire swearing-in ceremony of Modi and central ministers on Sunday evening.

The TMC had skipped the swearing-in ceremony.