BJP to hold mega rally on 29 Nov in Kolkata, lone Bengal representative not invited

Controversies have started shrouding BJP's proposed mega rally in Kolkata with the state committee not inviting Anupam Hazra, the solitary representative from West Bengal in the party's national working committee, to the event.

Hazra, on Tuesday, accused the party's state committee of deliberately ignoring him on various occasions since the time he became the lone representative in the party's national working committee.

"Generally, I am not invited at all to any party programme. Even if I am, the invitation reaches me at the last moment so that I am left with no time to attend. Probably, a section of the leadership is scared that I will portray a true picture of their organizational incompetence to the party's central leadership," Hazra said.

However, till the time the report was filed, there was no counter-reaction from any influential leader in the party's state committee in the matter.