BJP to name CM of Goa, U'khand on Monday

Ending days of speculation, the BJP will finally name the new Chief Ministers of Goa and Uttarakhand on Monday.



The announcement will be made during BJP legislative party meetings in Panjim and Dehradun at 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m, respectively.



Sources have said that about two hours after the meeting in Panjim, leader of the BJP legislative party will meet the state Governor and formally stake claim to form the government.



Union Ministers and BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will arrive in the coastal state for the election of legislative party leader.