BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt with eye on presidential polls, claims Kharge

He alleged that the BJP has played havoc with non-BJP governments in the past and they are trying the same thing in Maharashtra also.



The BJP is using ED, CBI and other agencies to destabilise non-BJP governments and that is what is being done in Maharashtra, The Congress leader alleged.



"The BJP government is making attempts to bring down the Maharashtra government. The BJP first took the Shiv Sena MLAs to Surat in Gujarat and then to Guwahati, which has BJP governments.



"One should understand that this is the game being played by the BJP and it wants to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra which was formed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to ensure development in the state," he told reporters.



The MVA government is functioning strongly but the BJP is making all attempts to destabilise it, Kharge said, alleging the BJP wants that there should not be any non-BJP government anywhere in the country.



"I can say this with confidence that the Central government and the BJP are responsible for destabilising the Maharashtra government," he said.



"The BJP also wants its numbers in the presidential election. It wants to topple the Maharashtra government during the Presidential election to get the numbers."