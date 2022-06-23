Maharashtra crisis is BJP's ploy to get numbers for Prez poll: Mamata Banerjee

Seeking justice for Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP is bulldozing democracy and the federal structure in the country. "They are bulldozing the opposition everywhere especially when there are protests against their undemocratic gesture. In Tripura they are not allowing the people to vote freely. In West Bengal, they are hounding us by letting loose the central agencies, the CBI, the ED and National Human Rights Commission," the Chief Minister said.



She concluded with a latent caution to the BJP that some day the latter might be paid back in the same coin. "You will be out of power some day or the other. Then what will you do? So do not try to topple the government using money power. Someday you might also face the same situation," Mamata said.



Meanwhile, her nephew and the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee mounted attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that at a time when Assam was reeling under severe flood, the Chief Minister was busy hosting rebel MLAs from Maharashtra.