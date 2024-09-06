BJP worker booked for outraging woman's modesty at temple in Thane

The police have registered two cases against a BJP worker for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and passing casteist remarks at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday, 6 September.

The police on Thursday registered first information reports (FIRs) against BJP worker Vijay Tripathi and some other accused based on complaints lodged by a woman and a man, the official said.

The incidents occurred during a meeting convened by local leaders at a temple to review preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, he said.

A case has been registered against Tripathi and three others under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.