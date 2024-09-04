BJP supports anti-rape bill, wants police punished for refusing to lodge FIR

In the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, 3 September the BJP supported the Bill that provides enhanced punishment, death penalty in case the victim dies, in all cases of sexual violence against women and children. The leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari also moved an amendment to provide for mandatory punishment of police officers for either refusing or delaying the process of registering the FIR in such cases.

BJP legislators also raised slogans demanding the resignation of the chief minister, provoking her to demand the resignation of the prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states which had failed to protect women. In Gujarat, the PM’s home state, she pointed out, there were five lakh cases of violence against women according to the latest NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) report for the year 2022. Uttar Pradesh had seven lakh cases as opposed to one and a half lakh cases in West Bengal, she claimed.

In her combative address, she went on to claim that when her party took over the reins of the government in 2011, there was not a single Fast track Court in the state.

Today, she added, the state has 88 of them and the state government continues to fund them though the Centre had stopped providing any assistance. The state in addition has 52 designated courts for speedy trials in criminal cases related to women.