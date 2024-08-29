BJP deluded if it believes it is ready to dislodge Mamata Banerjee

For the past several years, West Bengal has been the BJP's wet dream. It almost appears like an addiction or obsession for the party, which has projected the eastern state as a serial potboiler of disorder, chaos and violence to keep itself going.

Its success in crafting a negative narrative of bloody confrontations, murderous conflicts, abuse, exploitation and crimes against women, rampant corruption and a chief minister who reigns over the turmoil has transformed the state into a dangerous place in the national imagination. Media coverage and editorial comments reflect this imagination amply.

The BJP can pat itself on the back for stirring up the nation’s conscience, so much so that President Draupadi Murmu, who has rarely reacted to other incidents of violence against women, did so to the horrific alleged rape and murder of 'Abhaya', the young trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Declaring “enough is enough”, the President called for an end to such perverse crimes after a series of similar crimes against women and girls in recent weeks. This is puzzling nevertheless, given her self-imposed silence on the brutal violence against women in Manipur in the midst of the ongoing Kuki-Meitei conflict, despite appeals by women’s organisations across the country.

By showcasing West Bengal as the epitome of misrule by an opposition party and linking the Trinamool Congress to its tirade against the Congress-led INDIA bloc, BJP seems to believe that it can regain the political ground it lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The problem is the party has to prove to the people that it is the alternative to the TMC in West Bengal. Its patchy electoral record in the state since 2019 in panchayat elections, the Assembly election of 2021 and in this year’s general elections, and its rejection by the people did nothing to further the ambition.