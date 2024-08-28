Junior doctors in Bengal reject Mamata's appeal to end ceasework

The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been continuing ceasework for 20 days to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic, on Wednesday rejected chief minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to join duty.

A member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum said they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands, such as justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee of R.G. Kar Hospital, were met.

They also demanded the suspension of Dr Sandip Ghosh — former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital — from the state health service, and the same action against Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The doctors' forum took out a rally in the Shyambazar area of north Kolkata to press for its demands. "We are glad to know that the chief minister is supporting our cause. We want to return to work but that is not possible now as our demands are yet to be met," the member of the forum said.