President’s rule in WB? Droupadi Murmu's musings fuel speculation

President Droupadi Murmu’s signed piece, uploaded on the President’s website, gladdened many and dismayed some, who felt that the President was unfairly targeting West Bengal to the exclusion of similar rapes-and-murder cases elsewhere.

The President’s silence in the past about similar crimes in BJP-ruled states had created the impression of a pliant and partisan incumbent occupying the office. The piece appearing on a day when the BJP had called for a Bengal bandh to demand chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation has strengthened such suspicions.

While public memory is short, the massive protests in Delhi following the rape and murder of ‘Nirbhaya’ in 2012 did shake up both the Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government and the UPA government at the Centre. The protests were led by the BJP and the RSS then, and both governments lost the next election. In West Bengal, the BJP has been demanding imposition of President’s rule, complaining of a breakdown in law and order in the state and allegedly increasing crimes against women.

The perception that President Murmu may be sympathetic to such demands also gathered strength thanks to the conduct of West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose. The governor was in New Delhi on 19 August and called on the President and the Union home ministry. He had already met the striking junior doctors at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, where the rape and murder, allegedly committed by a civic police volunteer, took place on 9 August.

However, a plain reading of the President’s anguished piece does not seem to support such apprehensions. In the interest of brevity, the President’s heartfelt article is broken up into 10 points. The 1,000-word piece can be accessed here.