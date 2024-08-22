Mamata writes to PM Modi, demands stringent rape laws, fast-track justice

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 22 August, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape, a senior official said in Kolkata.

Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to the West Bengal chief minister, read the letter at a press conference.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, wrote the letter in the backdrop of countrywide protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.