Junior doctors lead independent justice rally in Kolkata amid statewide bandh

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum has announced a "massive rally" in Kolkata today, 28 August, demanding justice for a fellow doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August. The rally, set to begin at Shyambazar and culminate at Dharmatala, is meant to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.

This rally coincides with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh across West Bengal today, from 6 am to 6 pm. The bandh follows the tumultuous Nabanna Abhijan on Tuesday, 27 August where an ‘apolitical’ students' protest march demanding the CM’s resignation was met with heavy resistance and failed to reach her residence in Kolkata.

The ‘peaceful protest’ descended into chaos, with incidents of broken barricades, chocolate bombs, stone pelting, lathi charges, tear gas, and water cannons marking the day.

Despite the political unrest, the Junior Doctors’ Forum has remained focused on their cause, choosing not to participate in Tuesday’s march to Nabanna, the state secretariat. They issued statements reiterating their commitment to pressing for substantial changes to ensure the safety of women healthcare workers and the rapid prosecution of those involved in the RG Kar incident.

A doctor associated with the Forum stressed the urgency of today’s rally, saying, "We urge everyone to support this rally, to strengthen our movement, and to ensure that our collective demands are acknowledged by those in power."