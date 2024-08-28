Junior doctors lead independent justice rally in Kolkata amid statewide bandh
Day after Nabanna Abhijan, doctors protest set to coincide with Bangla Bandh call of BJP in West Bengal
The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum has announced a "massive rally" in Kolkata today, 28 August, demanding justice for a fellow doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August. The rally, set to begin at Shyambazar and culminate at Dharmatala, is meant to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.
This rally coincides with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh across West Bengal today, from 6 am to 6 pm. The bandh follows the tumultuous Nabanna Abhijan on Tuesday, 27 August where an ‘apolitical’ students' protest march demanding the CM’s resignation was met with heavy resistance and failed to reach her residence in Kolkata.
The ‘peaceful protest’ descended into chaos, with incidents of broken barricades, chocolate bombs, stone pelting, lathi charges, tear gas, and water cannons marking the day.
Despite the political unrest, the Junior Doctors’ Forum has remained focused on their cause, choosing not to participate in Tuesday’s march to Nabanna, the state secretariat. They issued statements reiterating their commitment to pressing for substantial changes to ensure the safety of women healthcare workers and the rapid prosecution of those involved in the RG Kar incident.
A doctor associated with the Forum stressed the urgency of today’s rally, saying, "We urge everyone to support this rally, to strengthen our movement, and to ensure that our collective demands are acknowledged by those in power."
The rally, taking place on the 18th day of the Forum’s ongoing justice movement, has drawn widespread support from various sectors of society. Prominent figures such as Dr. Binayak Sen, rights activist Miratun Nahar, social activist Bolan Ganguly, actors Jitu Kamal, Debolina Dutta, and Mir Afsar Ali, along with representatives from numerous doctors’ associations, have expressed solidarity with the cause.
Adding to the day’s tension, the state government has issued a notification stating that all government offices would remain open, with employees required to report for duty. Those who do not, except in cases of emergency or pre-approved leave, could face show-cause notices for unauthorised absence.
The Junior Doctors’ Forum has reiterated its five key demands, including the identification and punishment of those involved in the RG Kar incident, investigating and holding accountable those who destroyed evidence.
They have also demanded the suspension of the then RG Kar principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, demanding the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, ending the ‘politics of fear’ in medical colleges, and implementing adequate security measures for doctors in hospitals.
The Forum also highlighted recent incidents, such as threats against first-year MBBS students at the Manicktala boys’ hostel and an attack on a female worker at the NRS Medical College outpatient department, underscoring the culture of intimidation prevalent in healthcare institutions.
As the Forum’s movement continues to gain momentum, it calls for ongoing public support to achieve justice and ensure the safety of healthcare workers across the state.
Large-scale violence on the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah marred the cries for justice for the RG Kar hospital victim on Tuesday afternoon after protestors, aiming to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, fought pitched battles with the police at multiple stoppage points.
The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, led to several injuries on both sides with senior police officers and women protestors among those who were hurt.
More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, police said.
Protestors took to incessant pelting of stones and glass bottles on the police at several spots where their progress was stopped. Fifteen personnel of the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, police said.
Police resorted to large-scale lathi-charge, unleashed water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the aggressive crowd who poured in from multiple converging points at Nabanna.
The ‘Nabanna Abhijan‘ call was given by an unregistered student body ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj‘ and a employees‘ platform ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha‘ who demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape-murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.
The West Bengal government urged people not to respond to BJP’s 6 am–6 pm general strike.
“The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected,“ said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The top brass of Bengal police cited multiple judgments of various high courts which termed bandhs called by political parties “illegal“.
Stating that “there would be no bandh in Bengal tomorrow”, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed the call for the general strike was given because the chaos on the streets unmasked the BJP and exposed its conspiracy to create political conspiracy in the state.
ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar confirmed that 25 people were arrested from across the state on Monday night prior to the secretariat rally as a preventive measure.
“We have credible proof that these miscreants were planning to use firearms and bombs in the rally. The situation could have turned much worse if these preventive arrests were not made,” Sarkar said.
“We are forced to give the dawn-to-dusk strike call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the victim. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar said.
