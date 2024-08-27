Nabanna Abhijan: A mess of water cannons, tear gas, broken barricades

Hastings Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road in central Kolkata saw similar scenes. Red Road, which had been blockaded by large shipping containers, saw the crowds break through and the police push them back with more tear gas, lathi charge and water cannon.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP ‘warned’ the police and the Trinamool state government: ‘The state police and Calcutta Police have started tremendous atrocities on the protesting students. Protesters have been injured at College Square and Santragachhi. I am warning them. If they do not stop immediately we will bring Bengal to a halt on Wednesday (28 August).’

Sure enough, a Bangla bandh call has followed around 4 p.m., with the violence on the streets barely quelled — again, surprising absolutely no one.

“We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Central Division, Kolkata Police, in Howrah, said all the attacks on the police and violations of law and order had been noted, and “would be replied to” in due course.

The state police, it should be noted, had denied permission to the Chhatra Samaj and the Joutha Sangram Mancha to hold Tuesday’s protest rally, hence the fortifications and barricades.