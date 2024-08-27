Nabanna Abhijan: Police, protestors in pitched battle; BJP calls Bengal Bandh

Around the same time ABP Ananda, the Bengali news channel, reported that BJP had called for a 12-hour ‘Bangla Bandh’ from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August.

Large parts of central Kolkata remained closed due to traffic restrictions in view of the proposed march by ‘apolitical’ students to the seat of the state government — Nabanna building in Howrah — to demand the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee over unsafety of women, as instanced by the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar medical college and hospital on 9 August.

The police had not granted any organisation permission for this protest — since none had been sought, reportedly.

As such, the day witnessed massive police deployment in Howrah and central Kolkata and at the secretariat building in Nabanna itself.

Processions were expected to converge on the secretariat from Kolkata and Howrah, so the routes were barricaded. In some places, shipping containers became the barricade.

West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose in a video message reminded the state government of the stern message from the Supreme Court to allow peaceful protests.