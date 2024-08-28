Mamata, BJP blame each other for instigating violence and instability

Was the Bengal bandh called by the BJP on Wednesday a success or a flop? While both the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and BJP posted photographs and videos in support of their respective contention during the day, by evening, the BJP mobilised its heavyweights, ranging from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, to accuse West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting supporters to violence. In communications to the Union home minister and on social media, Majumdar demanded the Centre’s intervention.

Addressing the TMCP student wing's 27th foundation day function held on Mayo Road in Kolkata today, Banerjee sounded defiant. After accusing the BJP of resorting to violence and vandalism yesterday during the so-called students’ march to the state secretariat Nabanna, and the Bengal Bandh today, she declared that while she was all in favour of harmony, she would not keep quiet in the face of lawlessness and violence.

She reminded supporters of a parable in which Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa had ostensibly advised a poisonous snake to stop biting people. A few days later the snake approached ‘Thakur’ and complained that while she had stopped biting people, people had not stopped hurting and hurling stones at her. The seer, according to the parable, replied that he had asked the snake to only stop biting, not hissing or threatening to bite!

Banerjee called upon supporters to hit the streets and exhorted party leaders to get more active on social media because the time had come to "unmask the BJP and expose its real intentions". She accused the BJP of trying to foment trouble in the state and spread discontent.