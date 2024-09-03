West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, 3 September, unanimously passed the state anti-rape bill after the Opposition also lent full support to it.

Speaking in the Assembly, reported Firstpost, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Rape is now a national shame. Let us come together for social reform which is needed to prevent rapes.”

The proposed amendments to the bill moved by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP were, however, not accepted by the House.

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the new legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.