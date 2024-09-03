West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the new Aparajita bill, which proposes capital punishment and life sentences for those convicted of rape, as 'historic'
The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, 3 September, unanimously passed the state anti-rape bill after the Opposition also lent full support to it.
Speaking in the Assembly, reported Firstpost, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Rape is now a national shame. Let us come together for social reform which is needed to prevent rapes.”
The proposed amendments to the bill moved by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP were, however, not accepted by the House.
The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.
Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.
Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the new legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.
In its statement of purpose, the legislation proposes 'to create a safer environment for women and children' in the state. 'It is a testament to the State’s unwavering commitment to uphold the fundamental rights of its citizens, particularly women and children, and to ensure that heinous acts of rape and sexual offences against children are met with the full force of the law', the draft Bill states, per Firstpost.
After tabling the bill this morning, chief minister Mamata Banerjee praised it as “a model and historic” legislation. She also announced that a special state police unit, the Aparajita Task Force, will be established once the bill becomes law, reports the Indian Express.
A two-day special session of the assembly was summoned on Monday, 2 September, in the wake of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.
The bill was tabled by state law minister Moloy Ghatak at its first sitting.
With inputs from PTI.
