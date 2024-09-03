Why junior doctors want Kolkata Police commissioner to resign

Carrying roses in their hand, junior doctors in Kolkata marched to the police headquarters on Monday, 2 September, demanding the resignation of the police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The commissioner should have resigned, they maintained, taking moral responsibility for the failure of his force to stop a mob from vandalising the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital post-midnight on 14 August.

Police had justified the thin deployment around the college by pointing out that security was needed elsewhere in the city to ensure the safety of women who had taken out candle marches around midnight across the city, demanding justice for the junior doctor raped and killed inside the college on 9 August. The explanation was unconvincing, said the junior doctors at the time.

The junior doctors, who have been on a cease-work protest all through August, have also demanded action against everyone involved in the rape and murder.

They believe more than one person was involved. Other demands include measures to ensure safety of all healthcare givers and an end to the ‘reign of fear’ in the medical colleges in the state. The heavy police deployment around Lalbazar on Monday afternoon offended the doctors, who felt they were being treated as anti-social elements.